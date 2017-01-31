Williamsburg Police: 11-year-old missing from Berkeley Middle School

The Williamsburg Police Department is looking for an 11-year-old who they say left Berkeley Middle School about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Chazmin Crew was seen leaving the school, which is near the intersection of Monticello Road and Ironbound Road, and walking toward a nearby wooded area, police said.

Crew is 4 feet 10 inches, about 90 pounds and was wearing tall black boots, gray pants with writing on them, a brown coat. She also has a leather backpack, police said.

Police said she may be trying to use Route 5 to get to Petersburg, where she has family.

Williamsburg Fire, Virginia State Police and Hampton K-9 units and York County are helping WPD in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call Williamsburg Police Department at (757) 220-2331.

