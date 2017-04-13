Williamsburg to stream meetings on Facebook Live

Can't make it to a City Council meeting? If you have a Facebook page, you can watch the proceedings from your laptop, phone, or tablet.

The city of Williamsburg will broadcast meetings via Facebook Live, starting with a City Council meeting on April 13.

Facebook launched its Live feature in 2016, and a news release from the city claimed 76 percent of people who use Facebook do so daily.

“By enabling this free technology, we now have the ability to reach an audience that we would otherwise never reach,” said Mark Barham, the city’s information technology director. “While some may simply scroll by, others will spend a few moments watching and, possibly, find something interesting enough to them so that they become more engaged citizens, students, visitors or business owners.”

An April 10 work session served as a practice Facebook Live run for the city. Using its website and government access television, the city has streamed video of city council and planning commission meetings for many years. That won’t not change with the new technology wrinkle.

“Facebook will just be another tool in the communications toolbox,” Barham said. The city’s Facebook page is here.