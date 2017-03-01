Former William and Mary professor convicted of child pornography possession

Former William and Mary researcher Michael D. Wilson was sentenced in Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court to 20 years in prison Wednesday, with all but three-and-a-half years suspended, for possession of child pornography, according to court records.

Wilson, 47, initially had his charges heard in Juvenile Domestic Relations Court before the case moved to Circuit Court, where he was found guilty of four possession of child pornography charges Nov. 2.

He had been charged with possession of child pornography Feb. 19, 2016.

All charges associated with child pornography are felonies.

Virginia legal code states that sentencing for child pornography possession with the intent to distrite can range from five to 20 years.