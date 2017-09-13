Williamsburg-James City County school district fully accredited

Each of the public elementary, middle, and high schools in Williamsburg-James City County have been awarded full accreditation through the Virginia Department of Education.

In determining accreditation for its schools, the department examines the percentage of students who passed state Standards of Learning tests in math, history, science, and English.

For elementary and middle schools, at least 75 percent of students must pass the English test, then 70 percent on the tests for math, science, and history.

High schools must meet the same rates, but they also must end the year with a Graduation Completion Index of more than 85.

The measures details how many students finish high school with a diploma, GED, or other means of completion.

Jamestown High finished with a 96. Lafayette and Warhill finished with scores of 94 and 95, respectively.

Statewide, 86 percent of Virginia schools received full accreditation — up from 81 percent last year.

Wright can be reached by phone at 757-345-2343.