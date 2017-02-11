W-JCC schools budget looking 'tight' this year

As Williamsburg-James City County's new superintendent sits down with school division administrators to draft next fiscal year's budget, they're looking at a sizable deficit.

Although enrollment continues to rise, the state's portion of W-JCC's $130 million budget hasn't kept pace. The division is starting with a $2.3 million deficit for mandated costs, not including any optional budget priorities Superintendent Olwen Herron might like to fund.

The biggest chunk of W-JCC's revenue comes from Williamsburg and James City County — just under $100 million combined — while the state accounts for around $30 million. Between the localities, the county provides about 90 percent of the contribution, the rest falls to Williamsburg.

State contributions haven't climbed back to 2009 levels despite a growth of more than 1,200 students in the division. When state funding doesn't keep up with the division's needs, localities cover the difference.

The same will be true of this year's increases.

"This really points out for me, reiterates the fact that the problem with public education is in Richmond, not in Mounts Bay or the city," board member Jim Kelly (JCC Jamestown) said at a Jan. 14 budget meeting. "Going to yell at the supervisors is not the answer; it's got to come from Richmond, got to come from the legislature."

Caption Olwen Herron named W-JCC Superintendent Olwen Herron was named as W-JCC's Superintendent by the School Board at their Feb. 7 work session. She gave thanks and said the appointment was a dream. Olwen Herron was named as W-JCC's Superintendent by the School Board at their Feb. 7 work session. She gave thanks and said the appointment was a dream. Caption Olwen Herron named W-JCC Superintendent Olwen Herron was named as W-JCC's Superintendent by the School Board at their Feb. 7 work session. She gave thanks and said the appointment was a dream. Olwen Herron was named as W-JCC's Superintendent by the School Board at their Feb. 7 work session. She gave thanks and said the appointment was a dream. Caption Signing Day 2017: Hezekiah Grimsley, Lafayette Lafayette's Hezekiah Grimsley has committed to Virginia Tech. Lafayette's Hezekiah Grimsley has committed to Virginia Tech. Caption Williamsburg High School Arts Show Karen Schwartz, who coordinates the High School Arts Show for the Williamsburg Contemporary Art Center, shuffled the pieces around as she decided where each should hang for the show opening a Jan. 31, 2017. Karen Schwartz, who coordinates the High School Arts Show for the Williamsburg Contemporary Art Center, shuffled the pieces around as she decided where each should hang for the show opening a Jan. 31, 2017. Caption Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl commercial Budweiser's 2017 Super Bowl commercial titled "Born the Hard Way." (YouTube) Budweiser's 2017 Super Bowl commercial titled "Born the Hard Way." (YouTube) Caption Virginia Gazette News Minute: Jan. 30 The High School Arts Show opens at Williamsburg Contemporary Arts Center Jan. 31, The College of William and Mary had two guest speakers last week. The High School Arts Show opens at Williamsburg Contemporary Arts Center Jan. 31, The College of William and Mary had two guest speakers last week.

A final state budget won't be available for a few months, but the division's Chief Financial Officer Christina Berta anticipates $32.6 million revenue from the state, which is a $900,000 increase from fiscal year 2017.

She said she doesn't work off of any expected amount from the localities because they're instructed to create a budget of need, not necessarily one they can expect to be completely funded.

"That's when we really need to sell them on what we need," Berta said.

Mandatory costs

That increase in state revenue is less than half of the cost increases the division faces from federal or state mandates, like an increase in employer contributions to the Virginia Retirement System on behalf of their eligible employees or hiring four additional special education teachers, and other necessary costs like upholding pre-existing contractual agreements.

Those result in a $3.2 million increase to the budget. Less the states anticipated additional contribution of $900,000, that's $2.3 million extra that has to be requested from the localities.

The biggest portion is the VRS rate increase of 1.78 percent, which makes for a larger-than-anticipated $1.4 million cost to the division beginning in FY18.

"Basically I'm looking at everything and bringing across only what I feel is necessary to bring the division forward," Herron said. "I understand it is a very difficult budget year and I know we may not get everything we want to."

Other costs

Herron's first priority beyond the required budget items is finding money for staff raises. At the Jan. 14 budget meeting, the board agreed on a 1.5 percent increase for teachers and staff, which translates to $1.2 million in costs.

They also expressed a desire to provide laptops for students in the Pathways program, opening an additional preschool program site at D.J. Montague Elementary School and adding school improvement specialists to the middle schools, an 11-month entry-level administrative position to support the principal and assistant principals.

All costs beyond the mandatory increases will be detailed when the proposed budget is presented at the School Board's Feb. 21 meeting.

"This is going to be a very tight budget," Berta said. "The pot has gotten smaller and smaller. … You lose flexibility when a budget is tight."

The county and city budgets won't be finalized until later this spring. The City Council and County Board of Supervisors will meet with the board in March to discuss the superintendent's proposed budget.

The School Board is expected to approve the budget by March 28; then it goes to the localities. A final budget will be adopted mid-May.

Williams can be reached by phone at 757-345-2341.