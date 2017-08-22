Facilities upgrades await returning W-JCC school students

The fruit from hours of labor by district staff and contractors will finally come to bear when the 2017-18 school year begins Sept. 5.

That school employees receive the summer off is a misnomer, said senior director for operations Marcellus Snipes.

“I deal with this every summer. People ask how I’m enjoying my three months off,” he said. “We work year-round. There are, I think, four ninth-month employees and they are all custodians.”

Over the summer, staff carry out construction projects that could otherwise disrupt classes during the school year.

“It’s as busy as a time as ever,” said Alan Robertson, the district’s facilities manager for operations. “To be honest, it might be even busier.”

The major projects carried out this summer — slated years in advance with the district’s capital improvement plan — include replacing a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at Norge Elementary School and fashioning a new bus canopy at D.J. Montague Elementary School.

“We would love for all of our schools to have a bus canopy,” Snipes said. “It’s good for dealing the weather and keeping the kids out. We’re working on one for Stonehouse Elementary.”

Principals, teachers and even students provide comments on the summer projects. Robertson makes a point to ask students around campus what they think of new tile or a refurbished parking lot.

“We do get some feedback,” Robertson said. “I try to make sure the principals are kept abreast as we’re working, so it isn’t like everything gets thrown on them at the end.”

In April 2016, board members voted to use the revenue from bond sales to fund the construction of a fourth middle school.

Wesley Wright A new bus canopy at D.J. Montague Elementary is among the major projects the district undertook in recent months. A new bus canopy at D.J. Montague Elementary is among the major projects the district undertook in recent months. (Wesley Wright)

James Blair Middle School will open in the fall of 2018. Officials hope it will relieve pressure on the district’s other middle schools, which will be over-capacity this summer.

The district spent $2.2 million on construction for the school this summer and provides ongoing construction updates on its website.

As of Aug. 11, workers were fashioning the school’s roof and starting some other masonry work.

Staff and contractors worked on other projects, such as a new roof at Norge Elementary or an auxiliary gym at Lafayette High School.

Supervising, whether it involves major projects or routine maintenance, means staff who deal with district buildings have quite a workload very soon after each academic year ends.

“Even when there is nothing in the CIP plan for a school, (custodians) are also working on a 45-day schedule,” Snipes said. “They have to make the building look just as good as it did before, and there plenty of details behind that. I’ve got custodians looking for paint, carpet cleaners, all that.”

People don’t always understand how much work goes into maintaining them, he said.

“This fall, we start our budget process over again,” he said. “We have to remind people that when you look at what you get (in building quality), if you want to keep that, it needs money.”

Snipes said coordinating district staff with contractors and custodians is an ordeal. Many days, he said, the parties have to negotiate what building space they can use from day to day.

“If we just started work on Aug. 21, when the buildings open up, there is no way (the custodians) can get all their work done in the span of two weeks,” he said. “We have to really work to make sure everyone can use buildings when they need to.”

In any given fiscal year, there are school buildings tagged for projects, which could include anything from interior improvements to field lights.

Robertson said operations staff provide the bulk of the information about which buildings need work.

“It’s really my guys who are out there every day,” he said. “We get an idea of return on investment and building conditions. The district has always had a good process for that.”

When the district brings in contractors, many of them work long, odd hours to make sure they finish by their deadline.

“When you get down to it, what these contractors have is just 45 days,” Robertson said. “That means much of the time, they are working nights and weekends to get the job done.”

Wesley Wright Clara Byrd Baker is one of several schools slated to receive changes next summer. Clara Byrd Baker is one of several schools slated to receive changes next summer. (Wesley Wright)

School Board Chairwoman Kyra Cook commented on the droves of people who are now returning and preparing to do work of their own inside and outside the classroom.

“In addition to athletes being back, some teachers are already back in their classrooms as well,” he said.

Leaders in both Williamsburg and James City County have been integral in helping the district find the money they need for necessary fixes.

“We couldn’t get our stuff done if they didn’t do what they do,” Robertson said. “They’ve been helpful, and they listen when we come to them.”

Snipes said other localities aren’t quite as lucky, which makes him appreciative of the elected officials he works with.

“If you look around the region, there are some school divisions that have a really tough time asking for money they want for their own projects,” he said. “And they suffer because of that. If people saw some of the buildings other places have, they’d never complain about ours.”

Courtesy of Alan Robertson Staff replaced the heating and air systems in Norge Elementary this summer. Staff replaced the heating and air systems in Norge Elementary this summer. (Courtesy of Alan Robertson)

Capital improvements

Here’s the amount of money the district spent last fiscal year on its schools:

D.J. Montague: $66,269 for new cafeteria flooring.

Norge Elementary: $4,373,757 for window repair, heating and air system replacement and roof replacement.

Stonehouse Elementary: $386,569 for chiller replacement and a new bus loop canopy.

Lafayette High: $1,938,370 for auxiliary gym, roof replacement, replacement of refrigerator and freezer.

Jamestown High: $62,956 to repair exterior insulation and finish system.

