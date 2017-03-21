WJCC School Board approves fiscal year 18 budget

The Williamsburg-James City County fiscal year 2018 budget passed out of the School Board’s hands Tuesday night after a tight vote of approval — three of the seven members voted no.

The $132 million budget has been debated and discussed, picked apart and evaluated since Superintendent Olwen Herron introduced it Feb. 21. The proposed budget requests $4.5 million more than last year.

Going into Tuesday’s meeting, the board members knew they had a $1.4 million gap between planned expenditures and expected revenue.

By cutting the Pathways program expansion and deciding not to buy two new buses, the board saw that gap fall to just under $1 million. When they added a fee, which they called a spousal surcharge, to have employees keep spouses on the division’s health insurance, it fell to $800,000.

As the haggling went on, and areas were looked at for cuts, some board members began advocating approving it for the James City County Board of Supervisors and Williamsburg City Council consideration.

“This is our need,” Jim Kelly (JCC Jamestown) said. “Why are we trying to hit a number? We should be putting together a budget of need, working with our funding partners.”

Kelly voted against the budget because he disagrees with the surcharge. Sandra Young (JCC Berkeley) said no because she wanted to pass on a more balanced budget. James Beers (JCC Roberts) was the third vote against. He said there were more places they could look for cuts.

Limiting school board member’s travel was the last cut, saving the division $8,000.

“I think the reality is we’ve presented a budget of need and have, in good faith, tried to adjust it,” said Lisa Ownby (JCC Powhatan).

The schools budget is sent to the county Board of Supervisors and City Council for approval, and a final version will be approved by the school board in May.

Williams can be reached by phone at 757-345-2341.