WJCC School Board elects new leadership

The Williamsburg-James City County School Board elected a new set of leaders at its first meeting of the year Tuesday.

Former Vice Chairwoman Kyra Cook (Williamsburg) was the only board member nominated for the chair position and all six board members present confirmed the nomination.

“I enthusiastically nominate Kyra Cook for chair,” Lisa Ownby (JCC Powhatan) said as soon as interim Superintendent Olwen Herron opened up the floor.

Jim Beers (JCC Roberts) was absent from the meeting Tuesday night.

After the vote, Jim Kelly (JCC Jamestown) formally handed off control of the meeting to Cook to a round of applause from the audience. Cook will run the rest of the School Board meetings in 2017.

Holly Taylor (JCC Stonehouse) was selected to replace Cook as vice chair; she was the only one nominated.

Taylor nominated Julie Hummel (Williamsburg), the only name put forward for parliamentarian. She replaces Beers.

All three women were chosen with consensus from the board members present.

Kelly did not put his name forward as leader for the board. He has held the chair position since January 2015 and was reelected in January 2016. He said it’s typical for the position to change hands every two years.

Kelly was selected to serve on WHRO Board and Beers was chosen for the trustee position on the New Horizons Board.

Ownby walked away on the most committees, while Sandra Young (JCC Berkeley) was the only board member who will not serve on any boards.

Young nominated herself for the 21st Century Career Ready Advisory Committee, but received just her own vote. Ownby was also nominated, and was confirmed by Hummel, Cook, Kelly and Taylor. That committee appointment was the only contested role chosen at the Tuesday meeting.

