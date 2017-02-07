Olwen Herron named W-JCC Superintendent

After a five month search for their next leader, the Williamsburg-James City County School Board appointed from within, naming Olwen Herron as the division’s next superintendent Tuesday night.

Herron has served as acting superintendent since Steve Constantino resigned from the position in August. Before that, she was his deputy superintendent, a position she’d held since July 2012.

“I am deeply honored to serve as the next superintendent for Williamsburg-James City County,” Herron said. “I’m excited about the opportunity, humbled and honored.”

The board voted unanimously to approve Herron’s contract, effective Feb. 8, 2017 through June 30, 2020, at their regular board meeting Tuesday night.

Herron was one of 31 people who applied, board member Jim Kelly, Jamestown, said. The board hired a search firm, BWP, to run the search for them and present a handful of recommended candidates.

“They sent us four finalists and any one of those four would have made a very good superintendent for us,” Kelly said. “Dr. Herron came through on her own merits, there was no special favoritism there.”

The applicants came from 15 states, including Virginia (6), Maryland (4) and Georgia (4), and 13 were current or former superintendents. Herron was the only acting superintendent who applied.

“Going into it we did not know that we were just going to hire the acting superintendent, we considered all of the applicants,” Kelly said. “Our school system deserves a national search and we did that.”

Kelly said he doesn’t think it will be a tough transition and Herron said her formal transition plan is nearing completion.

As acting superintendent for the past five months, Herron said she didn’t talk to as many stakeholders in the schools and community because it wasn’t her place. That will change as part of her transition plan.

Building on the connections she already has, she’ll be looking at her role through another lens.

“The benefit is in the very positive relationships I have within the system and across the community, it’s always been important to me to value everyone in the community and what they do everyday,” Herron said. “I think there’s a lot of trust in relationships and that takes time to build and I’ve had four and half years to build that trust.”

She said she’ll use the information from meeting with the schools’ stakeholders and the information gathered by BWP during the search process to inform the division’s next strategic plan.

But she’ll also continue working on what she sees as challenges within the division — addressing equity and closing the achievement gap. She said as acting superintendent, her job was to “hold the boat steady” until a new superintendent was appointed.

Once she takes on her new role Wednesday, she said she will be able to make bigger changes than an acting superintendent could have hoped to do.

“Olwen is well suited to provide stability for the division while simultaneously turning visionary ideas into reality,” School Board Chairwoman Kyra Cook, Williamsburg, said. “Frankly, I think our appointment of Dr. Herron demonstrates that there is incredible talent in W-JCC that stands up to national competition.”

Herron’s contract puts her annual base salary at $180,000, with an additional $15,000 each year toward a deferred compensation plan.

Olwen Herron:

Education: Doctorate in Adult Education and Professional Development from Regent University, Virginia Beach, a Master’s Degree in Educational Studies from The Queen’s University, Ireland, and a Bachelor’s Degree in English Language and Literature from University of Liverpool, England.

Previous position: Deputy Superintendent for W-JCC schools since 2012, was previously chief academic officer in Sugar Land, Texas.