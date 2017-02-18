Commission curtails W&M dorm plan

WILLIAMSBURG — The Collge of William and Mary is heading back to the drawing board in its quest to convert a Days Inn to student housing following a Williamsburg Planning Commission decision to greatly reduce the number of students that can be housed on the property.

The city Planning Commission decided 2-1 on Wednesday to recommend the City Council approve the hotel conversion, while allowing the project to house just 80 students. The school had proposed to house 180 students on the property at 902 Richmond Road.

When the William and Mary Real Estate Foundation bought the building for just over $3 million in August, it planned to lease it to the college. The purchase was contingent on rezoning the the property to allow for student housing, and on the foundation getting a special use permit to operate a dormitory there.

William and Mary was hoping that 180 students in a converted hotel would relieve pressure the school has to provide housing to students while it renovates some of its dormitories.

The Planning Commission's decision Wednesday to cap the number of students in the converted hotel at 80 is one that could throw a wrench into the college's plans.

"It doesn't surprise me that the issue of density was brought up," said Sam Jones, William and Mary's senior vice president for finance and administration. "That was something we'd been hearing in our neighborhood meetings."

City Council has the final say on what the foundation can do with it building. They can allow 180 students there, or choose to go along with or ignore the commission's recommendations.

Scott Foster, vice mayor of the City Council, said it was a little too early to speculate on how the decision might go.

"No comment just yet," he said.

Jeffrey Klee, an architectural historian at Colonial Williamsburg and planning commissioner, was unhappy with just how tight 180 students would be packed into the converted hotel. Two beds fit can in each of the hotel's 102 rooms, meaning just over 200 people can be in the hotel now.

"This is clearly a very intense use," Klee said. "It doesn't matter if we're putting 180 Amish kids in there or 180 college students, this is an intensive use."

Jones said that he and other college staff have to see if 80 students is enough for the hotel effort to still be feasible.

"Looking at the project, we were anticipating 180 students; the number they used was 80. That's a big change," he said. "We'll have to go back and do some analysis, it'll be challenging. I do a lot of math and it's hard to get from point A to point B with that number."

The number of students notwithstanding, there are residents who are still uncomfortable with the idea of having so many students in a concentrated area right by their property.

"I live on Matoaka Court, and I've lived there for about five years now and it is a gem of a neighborhood," said Harmony Dalgleish, a biology professor at the college. "I think putting a dorm practically on my street is going to destroy that."

Bob Fall is a tad more comfortable with fewer students on the property, but says the students who end up in the converted building will have trouble. Places like that, aren't the best place for a one month stint, let alone an academic year, he contends.

"It's not conducive to a long term stay," he said. "Cars pull up right outside from where you lay your head."

The Planning Commission put another condition on the foundation plan Wednesday: a sunset clause.

Attorney Vernon Geddy, representing the foundation, made it clear that neither they nor the college wanted a sunset clause. Such a clause would allow the city to reassess how well the dorm project is working after a given number of years; if isn't going well, the city could choose not to renew the college's special permit.

The issue for the foundation is tied to money, Geddy said. A financier is much less likely to help with a short-term project that could be gone in a just a few years. City staff suggested a five-year clause, and Geddy later said the foundation was prepared to compromise.

"We agreed to the 10-year clause," Jones said. "Obviously the sunset clause was important to them."

At its March 9 meeting, the foundation will bring its presentation to the Williamsburg City Council.

"We also recognize that this is not a perfect solution for anybody," Geddy said during the meeting. "The college is sensitive to concerns from the neighbors ... The college will do all it reasonably can to ensure that this facility and its residents are good neighbors."

Wright can be reached by phone at 757-345-2343.

Want to go to the next city council meeting?

Where: Styker Center, City Council Chambers, 412 N. Boundary Street

When: 2 p.m.