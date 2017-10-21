'A typical Saturday': Homecoming revelers enjoy weather, put IED explosion behind them

William and Mary homecoming started off on a bright note, with blue skies and warm temperatures as large crowds gathered along Merchants Square and other places nearby the college to begin their Saturday.

While some were startled by the detonation of the improvised explosive device Thursday evening behind Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill, they took comfort that the investigation led to the arrest of a suspect less than 48 hours from the incident.

Tom Hearn, who graduated William and Mary in 1982 and had come to Williamsburg from Charlotte for homecoming weekend to visit friends, said he was unconcerned by the incident.

Hearn specifically came to this year’s homecoming because it’s the 35th anniversary of his graduation, and his wife is also a 1982 William and Mary graduate. He said did not hear the blast, but was at Berret’s Thursday after the incident.

By the time Hearn had gotten to Berret’s, the area was cordoned off, but he said he felt safe and was undeterred by what happened.

“I would say I really wasn’t that worried about it at all,” Hearn said.

Bob Hesse, a William and Mary class of 1984 graduate, said has not missed a home football game in 30 years and was readying himself for a matchup against top-ranked James Madison. He would have been in Williamsburg with or without homecoming festivities.

“I love the sports teams, really appreciate the real student-athletes that we have at William and Mary, and it never hurts to have a sandwich at The Cheese Shop,” Hesse said.

It didn’t even matter that the Tribe were playing the Dukes.

“We just hate James Madison,” Hesse said, laughing.

Hesse, too, was undeterred by being in Merchants Square and in downtown Williamsburg after the incident. He said it never crossed his mind not to attend homecoming. Hesse called it “a typical Saturday” in Williamsburg.

“I travel all the time, I was just in the south of France and took a couple of trains and finished up in the Marseille train station where there had been two attacks in the last month,” Hesse said. “I don’t sit and worry about it.”

“The fact that they’ve already captured the guy gives a little bit of confidence,” Hesse said. “It sounded like they really had their ducks in a row, figured out exactly what the situation was, brought the pros in from the FBI and got the job done.”

And what did Hesse get at The Cheese Shop?

His regular?

“A roast beef on provolone on french bread with the house dressing.”

He rattled it off like he’s eaten it before.

“Oh, I’ve had the same thing for years.”

