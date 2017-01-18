William and Mary wants to turn hotel into student housing

At a Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, representatives from William and Mary will ask the group to consider letting it change what is currently a Days' Inn to housing for students. The Days' Inn continues to operate as a hotel.

The William and Mary Real Estate Foundation bought the property in August for $3,050,000. The 38,600-square foot facility has two stories and 102 guestrooms.

When the college purchased the hotel from Jalaram of Williamsburg, Inc. in August, the deal was contingent upon its district being rezoned to allow it to become student housing.

The Days' Inn sits at 902 Richmond Road in the LB-2 district, an area of the city where student housing isn't currently allowed.

Representatives from the college will ask the planning commission for a special use permit that would allow for student housing.

Sam Jones, the college's senior vice president for finance and administration, said in August that the area was enticing to the college because it could serve as a student housing.

"The Days Inn property is highly desirable for the university and real estate foundation because of its location and potential use as housing for upperclassmen or graduate students," he said in a release. "We also think this purchase will support an important goal for the city by bringing more students into university-operated housing."

Anywhere from 150 to 180 students could live in the building, according to the college. Initially, the college said in a memorandum to the planning commission, the building would serve upper-class students.

A presentation to the planning commission on Wednesday is just the first part of the process. If the planning commission accepts the college's request, it goes to city council for final approval.

Commission to hear request from Dunkin' Donuts

Have a sweet tooth? You might be in luck: The Williamsburg Planning Commission is meeting Wednesday to see the site plan of a new building that would house a new Dunkin' Donuts on Richmond Road.

Representatives from Dunkin' Donuts would like to construct a building at 1317 Richmond Road, next to the existing Walgreens in the Midtown parking district.

A memo to the commission says Dunkin' Donuts would use 2,000 feet of the new building, and the other tenant would use the remaining 1,300 feet. Dunkin' Donuts currently has a location at 1347 Richmond Road. The company has not yet said what they'd do with that property if they move to the new one.

The city's Architectural Review Board approved the building design at an Oct. 25, 2016 meeting.

If the planning commission approves the site plan on Wednesday evening, it would move to the Williamsburg City Council for final approval.

Wright can be reached at 757-345-2343.

Planning Commission meeting

Where: Stryker Center, 412 North Boundary Street, Williamsburg

When: Jan. 18, 3:30 p.m.