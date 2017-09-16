Grafton girls finish second in 59th William and Mary XC Invitational

It has been a good day for Grafton cross country.

Grafton’s girls, led by a fifth place overall finish from Kira Freedman, finished second in the Varsity A race with 125 points, behind Maggie Walker’s 76 points at the William and Mary Cross Country Invitational on the Eastern State five kilometer course.

Freedman led the Clippers’ girls, finishing in 19:38, with teammates Meredith Beaver finishing 15th, Alexa Daley 22nd, Sung Park 38th and Samantha Wanderer 45th.

Martina Watson was Warhill’s top finisher in the girls’ Varsity A race, coming in 67th. Warhill’s girls finished 18th out of 20 teams.

In the boys’ Varsity A race, Tabb’s Andre Jones was the top area finisher, coming in 30th, while Evan Clary of Warhill finished 124th.

In the boys’ Varsity B race, Bruton finished fifth with 212 points. Grafton also ran a team in the Varsity B girls’ race and took 10th of 17 teams with 284 points.

College race

In Friday’s college race at the 59th William and Mary Cross Country Invitational, the Tribe women finished second with 63 points, just two points more than first place UNC Charlotte on the 5,000 meter course at Eastern State.

Kathryn Eng finishing fifth overall (18:24.60) to lead the Tribe women.

Andrew Cacciatore paced the Tribe men, finishing 25th (19:36.40) in the 6,000 meter race, as the team took fifth out of six teams with 141 points. All but five of the Tribe’s regular varsity runners sat out the race in anticipation of next week’s Panorama Farms Invitational in Charlottesville.

Grafton’s Price Owens 2nd overall at Oatlands Invitational

At the Oatlands Invitational in Leesburg, Price Owens of Grafton finished second overall (15:58), as the Clippers’ boys finished 11th in the team standings.

