William and Mary readies group for presidential search

Todd Stottlemyer, rector of the college's Board of Visitors, has picked a 19-member group to lead the search for a new president. Taylor Reveley announced earlier this month that he'll retire in June 2018.

The group includes faculty, students, a recent graduate and members from the Board of Visitors.

"Under Taylor's leadership, William and Mary has made tremendous progress as a university. Our financial foundation is stronger, our curriculum more versatile, our facilities ready to carry us into the 21st century, and our increasingly diverse community is united through shared pride in William and Mary," Stottlemyer said in a news release. "It will be no small challenge for the Board of Visitors to find a successor of Taylor's caliber."

Members of the committee will attend three initial meetings on campus on April 19 to hear from different facets of the campus: staff, faculty, and students.

By fall, the committee will have recommended finalists to become the college's 28th president. During the winter, the Board of Visitors will consider those nominations and make a final decision.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings on April 19:

10:00-11:30 a.m. Discussion with staff – Commonwealth Auditorium

2:15-3:45 p.m. Discussion with faculty – Commonwealth Auditorium

8:15-9:45 p.m. Discussion with students – Integrated Science Center Room 1221

Site: wm.edu/presidentialsearch

Email questions and feedback to: presidentialsearch@wm.edu