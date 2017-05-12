William and Mary prepared for rain heading into the weekend

More than 2,000 students are scheduled to graduate from the College of William and Mary this weekend. The college has prepared for inclement weather and how it could affect outdoor events in coming days.

The college has a list of the weekend's schedule on its website. Some outdoor events have an alternate location where they will be moved if rain or lightning make for less-than-stellar outdoor conditions. That information can be found here. Any weather-related cancellations will decided as the weekend wears on, said director of news and media Suzanne Seurattan. Commencement begins at 10 a.m. Saturday in Kaplan Arena. Students customarily take a final walk across campus, going through the Wren Building over to Kaplan Arena, where they will ceremonially leave the campus. That walk will happen rain or shine, Seurattan said.