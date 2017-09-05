William & Mary testing emergency siren Wednesday

WILLIAMSBURG – William & Mary will test its emergency notification system Wednesday, according to a news release.

The drill will take place at 12:15 p.m. and include testing of the 120 decibel campus-wide siren system and the mass notification messaging system.

The siren system is based above the Integrated Science Center at the William & Mary Law School on South Henry Street and the School of Education building off Monticello Ave.

LaRoue can be reached by phone at 757-345-2342, by email at jlarouejr@vagazette.com or on Twitter @jlaroue.