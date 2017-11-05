Family, friends remember late William and Mary coach

Hundreds of friends, family members, and former athletes connected to the late Daniel Stimson gathered to take part in a memorial Sunday afternoon.

Stimson passed on Oct. 17 of natural causes. He spent 25 years as the college’s track and field director before health issues forced him away from the job in 2011.

Chris Parsons, a former shot putter, credited Stimson for bringing him to William and Mary.

Without his coach, he wouldn’t have his wife, their kids, or his profession, he said.

“He cared about love, and he cared about you being happy,” Parsons said.

As a track and field coach at Virginia Beach’s Kempsville High School, James Broderick sent runners to any number of colleges and universities around the country.

Stimson was the only coach to ever call him and let him know how children who once were James’ tutelage were doing at the College of William and Mary.

“He blew my mind. None do that,” he said. “ He was the only one. That speaks volumes, that he would call to keep me updated, about my athletes.”

Clare Stimson said even as his father struggled with medical issues in the final years of his life, he tried dutifully not to pass on his pains to visitors or to his immediate family.

“My father fought the good fight,” he said. “It’s an impossible task to put into words what he meant to his family and all you former athletes.”

