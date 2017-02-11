W&M braces for budget cut

William and Mary's Board of Visitors met on Feb. 9 to hear what the college is focused on as the General Assembly figures out the state's budget.

In his presentation to the board, senior vice president for finance and administration Sam Jones saidthe cuts may not be as drastic as once thought.

Last year, Governor Terry McAuliffe told state colleges and universities to prepare for a 7.5 percent cut amid a budget shortfall.

The House and Senate differ not on whether the college needs to cut, Jones said, but on how much.

The House suggested a 6.8 percent cut, which would be $2,975,411 according to the presentation. A Senate-suggested 5 percent cut from the budget would be $2,183,886.

The state did not ask universities to cut equally. Some, like Richard Bland College, will have much smaller expected cuts than William and Mary.

"They saw a place like this — a national university that doesn't have much trouble bringing in students — and they thought we could handle a cut like this," Jones said.

Jones has asked budget managers in every department to take a long look at their budgets and see where they can draw back their spending in any number of ways.

Finding places to be save can be a tall task, but its a doable one, he said.

"There are ways to save money here, and we'd be naive to think otherwise," Jones said.

Jones and his staff will make the final decision on what ultimately is cut, but they have asked the departments to guide them by trimming their own fat first. Some departments can absorb a cut better than others; some departments will be all but untouchable when the college decides what to cut.

"We don't do the across the board stuff," Jones said. "You could be a unit that is heavily staffed, like student services, and we can't do anything with it."

In a Nov. 18 meeting, Jones said that regulating the temperatures of classrooms that aren't in use could be a way for the school to save hundreds of thousands of dollars. The college also plans to slow its spending pace, Jones said.

The board was happy to see Jones report that the cutbacks would not be as drastic as once thought.

Jones said that once the House and Senate reconcile their numbers, the college should know exactly how much they'll need to cut.

One of the board's leaders saw the numbers through a rose-colored lens, especially given what he previously thought the cuts might be.

"The good news is that it isn't 7.5 percent," said vice rector H. Thomas Watkins III. "The bad news is, it'll be somewhere in between 5 percent and 6.8 percent."

Jones said he'll bring the final budget to the board for approval at their April meeting.

Wright can be reached by phone at 757-345-2343.