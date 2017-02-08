William and Mary Digest: Feb. 8

William and Mary: Lead levels safe

Lead levels in the College of William and Mary's campus drinking water are safe again, according school officials.

Two samples tested from Jefferson Hall had lead in them. On Feb. 3, the school announced levels were back within the federally allowable threshold.

"The precaution of running the water cold before drinking is no longer necessary," said Virginia Ambler, the college's vice president for student affairs.

School officials believe the buildup might have been the result of the water sitting in pipes during the month-long break that started Dec. 14.

William and Mary's Environment, Health and Safety Department suggested that one faucet in Jefferson Hall be replaced. Water from the faucet, which is in the Head Resident's room, had lead in its initial sample and its second sample. Facilities Management will replace the faucet, Ambler said.

The college says all 22 of the new samples are below 0.015 mg/L, which is the threshold where the Environmental Protection Agency would require action.

College receives record number of applications

William and Mary received 3.5 percent more applications from prospective students this year.

The college received about 14,900 applications, close to 6,000 of which were from in-state students. That compares to the the 14,400 applications at this point last year, 5,864 of which were from in-state candidates.

"While it's still early in the review process, from what I've seen, beyond simply having more applications, I'm impressed by the outstanding quality of the applications," said associate provost Tim Wolfe.

The college plans to enroll 1,520 students in its incoming class. It's class of 2020 had 1,507 students.

Students develop new musical

An alumnus of the college is involved in helping students create a musical, a first-time process at the college. Bill Schermerhorn wrote the musical "Swing Wings."

"It really is like a workshop in New York where the writers sit and read," Schermerhorn said. "I look forward to the adventure."

Christopher Owens, a theater professor, said the process will allow students a firsthand look at how much work goes into professional production.

"Basically it's taking students through what would be a professional development process for a musical that would occur in a regional theatre or in an off-Broadway situation," he said.

By fitting themselves into the production, Schermerhorn says he and the students. He gets feedback on the play, while they get to see issues like staff conflict and resolution happen in real time.

"I think it's just a win-win situation for everybody," Schermerhorn said. "It gives them a chance to develop a new project, be the first to play these characters."

This was created with information from William and Mary's news department.