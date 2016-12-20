William and Mary Digest: Dec. 21

Donors gave most in 2016, college reports

The University Advancement team at the College of William and Mary said they collected a record-breaking $143 million this year.

More than $68 million went to academic scholarships; other money went to capital projects around campus and to athletics and more. Donors gave from any number of places around the world.

"The power of Tribe Pride can be felt across the globe," said Matthew Lambert, the college's vice president for university advancement. "It will continue to grow stronger as the university takes the campaign into other cities around the world in the months and years ahead."

Research leads to huge settlement

Several William and Mary researchers helped secure a $50 million settlement tied directly to mercury pollution.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company released mercury that contaminated more than 100 miles of rivers and plains near the South River and South Fork Shenandoah River.

Biology professor Dan Cristol began researching the effects of the mercury release in 2005. What he found was that mercury was especially dangerous because of the long-term effects on birds and their food chain.

"Once bacteria work on mercury and methylate it — metabolizing it, basically — it can go through any cell membrane, right into the bloodstream," Cristol explained. "It will adhere to protein and may stay with you forever."

du Pont plans to help fund groups that focus on taking care of the environment.

"This remarkable settlement will help restore the precious natural resources of the South Fork Shenandoah watershed, bringing lasting benefits for future generations of Virginians to enjoy," said Assistant Attorney General John C. Cruden. "This joint action with the Department of the Interior and the Commonwealth of Virginia is yet another testament to the value and effectiveness of cooperative federalism in action and I am grateful to all of our partners for the efforts that brought us to this resolution."

Yule Log ceremony brings Christmas cheer

William and Mary brought in the Christmas season with a Yule Log ceremony on Dec. 9, an event that saw even president Taylor Reveley get involved — he dressed up as Santa.

Faculty and students gathered in the Wren Courtyard, where they listened to Christmas carols, poetry recitals, and the crackling on holly springs in the fire.

Marie Tummarello, a junior, enjoyed her evening there. It represented a chance for her to decompress during finals, what is the most trying week of the semester for many students.

"I really like being gathered in the Wren Courtyard with everyone. You really feel the sense of community even in the midst of this really stressful time during finals," she said. "I also just like the actual throwing your holly into the fire; it's just symbolic that you're throwing away all of your stresses."

Students from around campus came to the ceremony. The Muslim Student Association, Catholic Campus Ministry, the Black Student Organization, and others all had representatives standing in the brisk evening air.

This story was created with information from William and Mary's news department.