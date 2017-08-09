Williamsburg, Historic Triangle at-large see little change in tourism numbers

Some tourism measures for The Historic Triangle Area remain sluggish.

Greater Williamsburg Chamber and Tourism Alliance president Karen Riordan told the Williamsburg City Council some of them haven't changed much from last year.

"Right now, we're seeing that room night demand is pretty much flat," she said of the region in her quarterly presentation at their Aug. 7 work session.

Williamsburg collected $2,534,901 in meal taxes through May, down 1.8 percent from last year.

Meals tax collection is up in the region in the same period. "Meals tax is up 2.4 percent when we look across the region, and that's because we're seeing gains in James City County and York County."

Through May, the city of Williamsburg generated $20,559,660 in room sales. The number is down 3.6 percent from last year, as is the amount of room tax collected by the city.

Councilman Doug Pons commented on what he thought was an example of what the city has been grappling with for years.

"Williamsburg obviously is down, we've lost a little bit of inventory," he said. "The numbers aren't where we want them to be, there's no question about that. There's a perpetual decline of demand," he said.

Riordan disagreed.

A lack of information from owner-operated timeshares and from tourist attractions like Colonial Williamsburg mean her organization does not have as clear a view of demand as she would prefer.

"I'm not sure I entirely agree that demand is totally down," she said. "It's very hard for us to get a full picture of that because we don't get access to proprietary data from our attractions. So we don't really know until we see their annual reports, and they share some information with us, we don't know exactly how they're doing."

The numbers Riordan showed Council are through May of this year. She said June, July, and August are the peak months for many attractions and she'll present those numbers to council at a future meeting.

"I would say this a fair picture," she said. "It's not an outstanding picture, and it's also not a 'the sky is falling' picture."

