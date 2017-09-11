City council considers policy on short-term rentals

Hearing from city staff in a Sep. 11 work session, City Council took the first step toward deciding the role that Airbnb and other short-term rental companies will play in the city of Williamsburg.

Williamsburg currently allows short-term rentals at hotelsm motels, bed-and-breakfasts, and timeshares.

City staff have recommended that if the city allows short-term rentals to companies like Airbnb, it should consider doing so in a portion of the city in west Williamsburg — including portions of Henry Street and Scotland Street — where there is already a significant portion of renters.

“Staff has concerns with permitting the rental of dwellings to transient visitors in and around the downtown area and around the College of William and Mary,” reads a city memo to council members. ”As articulated in the letter signed by Mayor Haulman in 2016 to the city legislative delegation, the pressure on these neighborhoods to become investment communities is already heightened by their proximity to the college.”

It’s important to find a policy on short-term rentals, Mayor Paul Freiling said, especially since state lawmakers have allowed localities to make their own rental rules.

“We can’t do nothing,” he said. “That’s going to tell the General Assembly that we didn’t really mean what we said when we wanted local control.”

In the current draft ordinance, which Shelton crafted by looking at other cities policies around the state, would allow short-term rentals in only single-family houses that are occupied by that house’s owner.

The ordinance also says no rental property can also serve short-term rentals, and no more than two bedrooms in a given property would be available for rent.

Shelton said the draft ordinance is only a suggestion, and that city staff will take the information from council and return at a future meeting. At that meeting, they will show another draft ordinance that has been tweaked to reflect council feedback.

“We’ll come back in another work session format,” said city manager Marvin Collins.

Barbara Ramsey said the city must adapt to make the shared economy benefit the city.

“Airbnb is here to stay,” she said. “I don’t think we can put our heads in the sand.”

