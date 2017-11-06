Legislative agenda discussed at work session

City Council discussed its legislative agenda in a Monday work session, just weeks ahead of the next General Assembly meeting.

Assistant City Manager Andrew Trivette provided to city council an update on the city’s legislative agenda, which consists of the issues the city finds especially pertinent ahead of the upcoming General Assembly session.

Of particular importance this year are regulations of Internet-based businesses such and the requirements the state has on group homes.

Internet-based rental companies such as Airbnb and FlipKey have become popular nationwide by allowing visitors to rent a house or room in a house when they visit a new area.

Those companies don't pay all of the same taxes as hotels and motels do."If taxes apply yo brick and mortars, they should also apply to online businesses," Trivette said.

Group homes are another one of the larger issues on the agenda. At the moment, they are not required to let localities know when they move in or out.

This year, a home that had been located near Walsingham Academy moved into a different location in the city, but it is not required to inform the Williamsburg staff about the move.

City staff would prefer a policy in which localities are alerted of a group home’s intent to enter before the license for that group home is issued.

"We're not at all saying we don't want them or can't have them," Trivette said. "We just want to be notified."

Council will formally vote to accept the agenda at their Nov. 9 meeting.

