Robert Yacobi, former judge, Williasmburg resident, dies

Robert M. Yacobi, a former Newport News Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court judge, and Williamsburg residents, died Jan. 17.

Robert Yacobi, 85, was known as someone who found innovative ways to help troubled youth during his 30-year tenure as a judge. He retired in 1992.

"I've tried to treat each child who has come before me as a individual," he told the Daily Press shortly after retiring. "I listen to him or her and try to determine programs that will fit their needs and make them more responsible for their actions. If there wasn't a program to fit a particular person, I looked for ways to start one.''

The family will received friends at 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. A funeral and mass will take place at noon.

"He was just a really amazing man, and he had a tender, soft side too," said Peggy Yacobi, Robert's wife of 56 years. "He was the strongest man I knew, and he cared about kids, he cared about young people, and he influenced so many people's lives."

Mark Yacobi said his father instilled Christian values in their household, and his father lamented that more families passing through his courtroom would be better off if they had attended church.

"That was the greatest common denominator throughout his career, is that he wished more people had gone to church," Mark Yacobi said.

"Religion is a way of life, and it teaches young people many good things," said Yacobi, a Catholic, after his retirement. "I've found that individuals who live without a moral code will not stay out of trouble.''

As a judge, Yacobi started several programs for troubled youth including New Summits, a wilderness stress program with trips along the Appalachian Trail and white water rafting.

Another program involved sentencing youth who were arrested for drunkeness to 100 hours in a hospital emergency rooms, according to Daily Press archives.

Even in his retirement, Yacobi continued to serve as an active member on the Williamsburg Board of Equalization.

Yacobi attended St. Vincent High School, now Peninsula Catholic; received his undergraduate degree from Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, N.C.; and studied law at the T.C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond. During the Korean War, he served a two-year hitch in the Army. He had practiced law since April 1962.

"He was an extraordinary man," Peggy Yacobi said. "He always saw the bright side in everything."

Daily Press archives were used in this report.

Funeral information

Where: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 100 Harpersville Road, Newport News.

When: Monday, Jan. 23 - 10 a.m. family will receive friends. Noon: Funeral and mass.