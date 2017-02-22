York County armed robbery

A man was the victim of an armed robbery Monday in the 2000 block of Piccadilly Loop, according to a York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office news release.

At about 7:30 p.m. Monday, the adult male victim reported being approached by a light-skinned black male, about 5-foot-11, 200 pounds carrying a black handgun, the release stated. The suspect took the victim’s cell phone and told the victim to run after the victim told him he did not have any money, the release said. The victim was not injured.

If anyone has any information about the crime, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Facebook tip line at 757-890-4999 and reference report number 1700618.