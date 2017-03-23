Police: Man wanted in connection to attempted bank robbery in York County

Robbery Update with more information and another picture:

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person who is a suspect in an attempted robbery Wednesday of the Wells Fargo bank in the 100 block of Otis St., according to a news release posted to social media.

The attempted robbery took place at 10:33 a.m., with the suspect passing a note to the teller and demanding money while implying he had a firearm, the release said.

The suspect left without any money and was last seen heading toward the parking lot in the 5000 block of Victory Blvd. near the Kroger grocery store, and possibly left in an older model gold Nissan Maxima or Altima, the release said. ossibly left in an older model gold Nissan Maxima or Altima.

Anyone who can identify the person is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Facebook tip line at 757-890-4999 and reference case number 1701004.