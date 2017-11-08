Pedestrian killed in York County crash

A North Carolina woman was killed when she was struck by a car Monday on Bypass Road according to Virginia State Police.

Wanda Cranford, Fields, of Reidsville, N.C. was struck by a 2016 Ford Fiesta at 6:22 p.m. as it drove eastbound on Bypass Road, east of Commons Way, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya in a news release.

Fields was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where she died of her injuries Tuesday, Anaya said.

No charges are pending, Anaya said, and the driver of the Fiesta was not injured.

