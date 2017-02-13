York County's Outstanding Youth Award Scholarships nomination deadline approaching

York County students have a shot at one of four $500 scholarships from the York County Board of Supervisors and Youth Commission.

Citizens' nominations for the 2017 Outstanding Youth Award Scholarships are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday to the Parks, Recreation and Tourism office, according to a York County news release.

People can nominate any York County student in grades 9 through 12 in four categories: community service, compassion, courage and overall achievement. The student must reside in York County and attend public, private or home school, the release stated.

A $500 is given to the winner in each category, and can be put toward any post-high school education or vocational training.

Winners will be recognized at a reception and the May 16 Board of Supervisor's meeting, the release stated. All nominees will receive letters toward the end of April letting them know of their nomination and who put their name forward.

Caption Olwen Herron named W-JCC Superintendent Olwen Herron was named as W-JCC's Superintendent by the School Board at their Feb. 7 work session. She gave thanks and said the appointment was a dream. Olwen Herron was named as W-JCC's Superintendent by the School Board at their Feb. 7 work session. She gave thanks and said the appointment was a dream. Caption Olwen Herron named W-JCC Superintendent Olwen Herron was named as W-JCC's Superintendent by the School Board at their Feb. 7 work session. She gave thanks and said the appointment was a dream. Olwen Herron was named as W-JCC's Superintendent by the School Board at their Feb. 7 work session. She gave thanks and said the appointment was a dream. Caption Signing Day 2017: Hezekiah Grimsley, Lafayette Lafayette's Hezekiah Grimsley has committed to Virginia Tech. Lafayette's Hezekiah Grimsley has committed to Virginia Tech. Caption Williamsburg High School Arts Show Karen Schwartz, who coordinates the High School Arts Show for the Williamsburg Contemporary Art Center, shuffled the pieces around as she decided where each should hang for the show opening a Jan. 31, 2017. Karen Schwartz, who coordinates the High School Arts Show for the Williamsburg Contemporary Art Center, shuffled the pieces around as she decided where each should hang for the show opening a Jan. 31, 2017. Caption Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl commercial Budweiser's 2017 Super Bowl commercial titled "Born the Hard Way." (YouTube) Budweiser's 2017 Super Bowl commercial titled "Born the Hard Way." (YouTube) Caption Virginia Gazette News Minute: Jan. 30 The High School Arts Show opens at Williamsburg Contemporary Arts Center Jan. 31, The College of William and Mary had two guest speakers last week. The High School Arts Show opens at Williamsburg Contemporary Arts Center Jan. 31, The College of William and Mary had two guest speakers last week.

Nomination forms are available for download from the York County Youth Commission's website or from the Yorktown and Tabb Libraries as well as the Williamsburg and James City County libraries, and at the York County PRT office.

Williams can be reached by phone at 757-345-2341.

Want to nominate a York County student?

Download the nomination form from www.ycyc.info or pick one up at one of the following libraries: Yorktown, Tabb, Williamsburg and James City County.

Turn in completed forms to the York County Parks, Recreation and Tourism office at 100 County Drive, Yorktown. Blank forms are also available at the PRT office.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Questions? Call the PRT office at 757-890-3500.