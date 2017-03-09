Police: York County teen charged in stabbing of another teen

A 17-year-old York County girl has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy last month, officials said.

The 16-year-old boy reported to police he'd been stabbed in the area of the Belmont at York Apartments, in the 100 block of St. Clair Circle near the Bethel Manor area of York County, Feb. 13, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

The boy told police he was stabbed when he met with a man to settle a dispute from the day before, officials said. But investigators later learned that the stabbing was actually due to an attempted robbery of a drug dealer, sheriff's office officials said on social media Thursday.

A 17-year-old girl is accused of stabbing the 16-year-old boy several times while he was assaulting another male, who he was attempting to rob him of marijuana, officials said.