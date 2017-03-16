State Police: 1 dead in York County crash

A Newport News woman died late Monday evening in a single-car accident on Hampton Highway and Big Bethel Road in York County, Virginia State Police said.

Briana Raven Werth, 21, of the 400 block of Youngs Mill Lane, was driving a 2013 Kia Optima southbound on Hampton Highway just after 11 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle and ran off the road into a ditch, striking a tree, according to a news release from state police spokesperson Michelle Anaya.

Anaya said it is not known whether alcohol played a factor.