Police: Man exposes self at Tabb K-mart

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who exposed himself Thursday in his pickup truck while at a Tabb K-mart parking lot.

Deputies responded to the K-mart around 6:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of Victory Boulevard for a report of a man inappropriately touching himself in a white pickup truck, according to the sheriff's office posting on social media.

The only description of the suspect, the sheriff's office stated, is that he is a skinny white male in his 30s. The pickup truck appears to be a 1990s model Ford F-250, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the pickup truck is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Facebook tip line at 757-890-4999.