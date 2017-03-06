York officials: 2 displaced after condo fire in Grafton area

Crews from Newport News and Hampton assisted York firefighters in putting out a blaze Sunday at a condo in the Rainbrook Villas neighborhood.

The fire in the 200 block of Rainbrook Way, just off of Route 17 in the Grafton area, was called in around 4:20 p.m.

Two people were displaced in the blaze and will receive help from the Red Cross, York Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Payne said.

Arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from the roof of a one-story condo, Payne said. The resident of the condo was notified of the blaze by a smoke alarm and a neighbor who saw smoke and knocked on the condo's door, Payne said.