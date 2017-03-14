Pair of dogs rescued from York County house fire, officials say

Two dogs were rescued from an unoccupied Penniman Road structure that suffered extensive damage in a Tuesday morning fire, according to York County Department of Fire and Life Safety Fire Chief

Tuesday morning around 12:30 a.m., York County, along with the James City County Fire Department, responded to a structure fire in the 1500 block of Penniman Road in the Bruton District of York County and found heavy fire from the roof and throughout the structure, York Count Fire and Life Safety Fire Chief Stephen P. Kopczynski said in a news release

Fire crews did not find anyone inside but they turned over the two dogs to York County Animal Control staff, Kopczynski said in the release.

The said the fire was quickly brought under control but due to significant fire conditions, the structure suffered extensive damage and partially collapsed, Kopczynski said in the release.

The fire is out and crews were conducting salvage and overhaul, Kopczynski said, and they were working to determine the origin and cause of the fire. No one was injured.