York County fire official: Mobile home fire 'quickly extinguished'

GRAFTON -One person was treated for exposure to smoke conditions following a mobile home fire Thursday, York County fire chief Stephen Kopczynski said in a news release.

York County fire crews were dispatched to the mobile home in the Loweman's Trailer Court in the 400 block of Wolftrap Rd. around 5:45 p.m., Kopczynski said.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from a mobile home, with the occupant already outside, he said.

Crews found fire in one room as the mobile home was engulfed in smoke, and the fire was quickly extinguished, he said.

York County Fire and Life Rescue crews remain on the scene conducting salvage and overhaul, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.