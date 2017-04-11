Person injured in York County fire

One person was injured and suffered burn injures following a house fire, according to York County fire chief Stephen Kopczynski.

York and James City county fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Hudson Drive in Schenk Estates, Kopczynski said in a news release.

When they arrived, fire crews found a person who had been removed from the residence by a family member living in an adjacent residence, Kopczynski said.

The person suffered burn injuries and was treated at the scene before being transported to the Medical College of Virginia, in Richmond, Kopczynski said.

Kopczynski said the home sustained substantial fire damage. He said no cause has yet been determined.