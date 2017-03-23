Fire officials: York County townhouse fire put out, no injuries

York County and Newport News fire crews put out a townhouse fire Thursday evening in the York Crossing Townhouse complex, according to York County fire chief Stephen Kopczynski.

Shortly before 8:15 p.m., personnel from the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety, along with mutual aid assistance from Newport News Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of a multi-family residential structure fire in 100 block of Souverain Landing, Kopczynski said.

When they arrived, fire and rescue crews found fire from the roof area of the townhouse units and were able to ensure were safety evacuated and were able to contain the fire to just one townhome, though some smoke damage was found in nearby townhomes, Kopczynski said.

The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries, he said, with unit crews still on the scene conducting salvage and overhaul operations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.