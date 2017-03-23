Man killed in York had been hit with a gun twice before being shot, court documents state

A man accused of shooting and killing another man in York County on March 16 had twice swung a handgun and hit the victim on his head, causing the man to fall to his knees before he was shot in his chest, court documents state.

The victim, 40-year-old Carlos Lamont Lassiter of Wallace Road in Williamsburg, was shot in his upper left chest and the bullet lodged into his upper left thigh. He died in the hospital on the morning of March 17.

York-Poquoson sheriff's deputies stated Lassiter was shot after he fought with 32-year-old York County resident Ryan Atwan Lyon, the father of Lassiter's girlfriend's children.

Deputies responded to the fight at around 7:10 p.m. in the 100 block of Walnut Drive, just off of Goosely Road. The deputies learned that Lassiter was trying to get his girlfriend's children into her vehicle when Lyon approached, according to an affidavit for a search warrant that cites an eyewitness.

The two men argued before Lyon tried to punch Lassiter, and Lassiter was able to hit Lyon and make him stumble, according to court documents.

Once Lyon recovered, he pulled out a gun and hit Lassiter in the head twice, causing him to fall onto his knees, court documents state. As Lyon swung the gun for a third blow, it fired and hit Lassiter in the chest, according to court documents, which also state that a witness said Lyon had two guns with him during the fight.

Lyon dropped the gun that had fired and started to leave the area until his brother, Laphonso Cordero Lyon, picked up the gun and got into Ryan Lyon's car, according to court documents. The brothers then drove off toward the Yorktown Square Apartments, court documents state.

Laphonso Lyon, 29, with a last known address in the 100 block of Walnut Drive, was arrested without incident and charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated malicious wounding, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to online court records.

Ryan Lyon turned himself in to the sheriff's office on March 17, officials said. Ryan Lyon, whose last known address is in the 100 block of Townley Court in York, is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.

In a search of Ryan Lyon's apartment, deputies found two guns, a holster and several rounds of ammunition, according to a search warrant.

Laphonso Lyon has a hearing scheduled for Monday, and Ryan Lyon's hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Reyes can be reached by phone at 757-247-4692.