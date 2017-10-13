York runs past Jamestown, 32-6

Keiston Hutcherson scored a pair of first half touchdowns as York shut down Jamestown 32-6 Thursday at Wanner Stadium.

The Falcons had 205 rushing yards and 278 yards of total offense while the Eagles had 193 total yards, 145 of those in the second half after they fell behind 22-0.

Jamestown got a fourth quarter touchdown on a 9-yard pass from Hunter Brittain to Yuri Passanita to prevent the shutout.

York (5-2, 4-2 Bay Rivers District), which bounced back from a loss to Lafayette last week, next plays Warhill Oct. 19 while Jamestown (2-5, 2-4 Bay Rivers) faces the Rams Oct. 20.

This story will be updated.

