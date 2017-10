A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Thursday evening, according to the Virginia State Police.

A pedestrian was struck by the car in the 2200 block of Kiln Creek Parkway and did not survive, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.

State police responded to the crash at 7:19 p.m., and it is still under investigation, Geller said.

LaRoue can be reached by phone at 757-345-2342, by email at jlarouejr@vagazette.com or on Twitter @jlaroue.