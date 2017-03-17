Official: Man arrested, another wanted in deadly shooting in York County Thursday night

One man was arrested and another is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in York County Thursday night, an official said.

York-Poquoson Sheriff's deputies and medics responded just after 7 p.m. to the 100 block of Walnut Drive where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, spokesman Lt. Dennis Ivey Jr. said in a news release.

Investigators think the 40-year-old Williamsburg man and another man were involved in altercation when the other man pulled out a handgun and shot him, Ivey said.

The victim, identified as Carlos Lamont Lassiter, of Wallace Road in Williamsburg, was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. He died about 4 a.m. Friday, Ivey said.

Investigators identified two men in connection with the incident, and one has been arrested.

Laphonso Cordero Lyon, 29, with a last known address in the 100 block of Walnut Drive in York County, was arrested, without incident. He is charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated malicious wounding, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Ivey.

Deputies are still searching for a second man, Ryan Atwan Lyon, 32, with a last known address in the 100 block of Townley Court in York County. Warrants have been obtained were for aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm, Ivey said. Additional warrants are pending, he said.

Anyone who can assist with the investigation or knows Lyon's whereabouts is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

