One dead, one hurt in shooting in York County, deputies say

A man died and a female was hurt in a York County shooting Sunday, according to a news release from the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting with injuries near Mooretown Road and Ewell Road around 8:44 a.m. Sunday.

They found a man who they said was dead at the scene.

Deputies also found a female who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg that is not considered life-threatening, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 33-year-old Raheem Antonio King, whose last known address is in the 100 block of Old Colonial Drive.

A Sheriff’s Office post on Facebook said the shooting does not appear to be a homicide, but the office is waiting for an autopsy. The post said King and the female knew each other but did not specify their relationship.

The shooting is still under investigation. Deputies ask anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Facebook tip line at 757-890-4999.

