Yorktown Day trolley route schedule, street closures announced

Only residents and their guests will be allowed to drive on historic Yorktown streets during Yorktown Day events from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 19, according to York County public information officer Gail Whittaker.

The Yorktown Trolley will also adjust its normal route on Yorktown Day.

The following streets are restricted to residents and their guests:

Zweybrucken Rd. (closed to car traffic until 1:30 p.m.)

Bacon St. (closed to car traffic until 1:30 p.m.)

Smith St.

Nelson St.

Read St.

Church St.

Main St.

The Yorktown Trolley will deviate from its normal route for the parade and patriotic exercises as part of the 236th anniversary of the American and French Revolutionary War victory at Yorktown.

The trolley runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. following this schedule:

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – National Park Service Visitor Center to the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown via Ballard St. to Water St. and return via Water St. and Ballard St.

1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. – (Return to normal route) National Park Service Visitor Center to the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown via Zweybrucken Rd., Comte de Grasse St. and Water St. and return via Water St. and Ballard St.

All historic Yorktown public parking areas will be open, but due to parade activities, the lot lot located between Church and Read streets and the lot behind the County Administration Center at 224 Ballard St. will be closed from 9 to 11 a.m.

For more information, call the York County Parks, Recreation & Tourism office at 890-3500 or Colonial National Historical Park at 898-2410.

