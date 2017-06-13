Officials: Residents of two York County apartments receiving assistance following attic fire

Residents from two York County apartments are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross following an attic fire Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety.

The origin of the fire was in a recessed ceiling light fixture, according to the release.

The York County Department of Fire and Life Safety were dispatched to the Woods at Yorktown apartment complex at 2801 Old Williamsburg Rd. in the Lackey/Yorktown area just before 12 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a smell of smoke, the release stated.

When fire and rescue units arrived, they found smoke coming from the eaves/roof area of the building and found smoke conditions throughout the attic and associated areas, according to the release. Crews contained the fire to the attic and quickly extinguished, according to the release.

Naval Weapons Station-Yorktown fire and rescue units also provided assitance, the release stated.

There were no injuries, according to the release.