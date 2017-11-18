Yorktown Holiday Open House provides seasonal fun

Farmers market vendors and local businesses joined forces to welcome the holiday season with the Yorktown Holiday Open House Weekend on Saturday.

The day centered on an extended-hours Yorktown Market Days event. Alongside the classic lineup of local produce, jams and crafts that make regular appearances at the farmers market were also holiday-themed items. Participating businesses offered sales, raffles and holiday refreshments as part of the two-day event.

“It’s just a way to get people out here and see what’s down here and get some holiday shopping done,” said Jordan Keith of Patriot Tours and Provisions. The store was one of about 30 businesses that participated in the event.

The event hoped to lure shoppers though the combination of the market and business’ special promotions, market manager Mark Medford said.

“As the market we need and want to promote the local businesses,” Medford said.

It seemed to have worked: Several businesses and market vendors said they had noticed an uptick in shoppers during the event.

“It’s been busier than it has been in the past,” said Keith, who added the good weather may have brought more people out.

Patriot Tours and Provisions held a raffle for a segway tour and put items on sale. Other businesses that participated in the event included Water Street Grille, Yorktown Bookshop and American Revolution Museum.

Williamsburg-based DIY Workshop was one of the market vendors who offered some holiday-themed goods, specifically custom-made signs with a Christmas bent.

Owner Jaye Stanley said the market provided a good opportunity to network with other vendors, which is especially valuable to Stanley’s business as it just opened in May.

Another artisan at the market was Sheila Moore of Moore than Glass. Among the hand-painted wine glasses in her booth were glasses with Santa Claus and other winter themes. There seemed to have been more eyes on her wares than usual at the market.

“There’s been a lot of people here today,” Moore said. “I can’t complain.”

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Where: 331 Water St., Yorktown.

Cost: Free.

