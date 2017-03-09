Yorktown Branch library closed temporarily following bathroom fire

The Yorktown branch of the York County Public Library is closed temporarily following a small fire in the bathroom Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety.

Just before 4 p.m., personnel from the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety responded to an automatic fire alarm at the Yorktown Branch of the library at 8500 George Washington Memorial Highway, the release states.

When fire and rescue crews arrived, they found smoke inside the building and the incident was upgraded to a structure fire response, according to the release.

A small fire in a bathroom was put out quickly by firefighting crews, with what officials termed minimal damage. That damage did not affect the structure itself, the release states, and there was additional smoke damage in adjacent areas.

The fire is out and Fire and Life Safety units have left the scene, the release said.

No cause or origin of the fire has been determined, according to the release.

The library will remain closed while the area around the fire is cleaned and returned to normal, the release said.