American Revolution Museum at Yorktown to commemorate Revolutionary War victory

The American Revolution Museum will commemorate the 236th anniversary of America’s Revolutionary War victory in Yorktown Oct. 14-15, according to a Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation news release.

Artillery demonstrations and hands-on interpretive programs will take place at the museum, open house tours at Yorktown Battlefield and other events in historic Yorktown.

The weekend events precede Yorktown Day Oct. 19 at Yorktown Battlefield, which features a Yorktown Day parade and commemorative ceremony at the Yorktown Victory Monument, the release states.

Yorktown Day commemorates the anniversary of the American-French victory in 1781 over the British.

The American Revolution Museum at Yorktown will present a variety of hands-on experiences, artillery firings and military music as part of its annual “Yorktown Victory Celebration” event. Stories of citizens and soldiers of the American Revolution unfold at the expansive history museum through an introductory film, exhibition galleries and outdoor re-creations of a Continental Army encampment and Revolution-era farm.

The artillery demonstrations at the museum’s encampment will take place at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on both days, with military music performed at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on both days — the Fifes and Drums of York Town Saturday and Field Musick Virginia Sunday. Re-enactors from the 7th Virginia Regiment of the Continental Line will also be at the museum.

In addition, several weekday programs leading to Yorktown Day events will honor the Marquis de Lafayette, including excerpts of the La Fayette ballet at 4 p.m. Oct. 17; and three lectures on Oct. 18 – “Lafayette’s Grand Tour of 1824” by Alan Hoffman, president of the American Friends of Lafayette, at 1:30 p.m.; “The Lafayette Trail” by French historian and geographer Julien Icher at 2:15 p.m.; and “Lafayette and Human Rights” by Diane Shaw, director of special collections at Lafayette College, at 4 p.m.

Programs are included with museum admission.

For more information, call (888) 593-4682 toll free or (757) 253-4838, or visit www.historyisfun.org.

