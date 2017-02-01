Zhang finds stride with coffee klatch

Benny Zhang is a recent College of William and Mary graduate, although he keeps office hours like the professors he worked with not too long ago.

After all, City Council members need to meet with their constituents.

"In all fairness, I'm in my gap year, so I can do this," Zhang said. "The other members don't necessarily have time. I hope to do it even when I'm in law school."

Zhang was elected in May 2016 and became the second W&M student and first Asian-American elected to the Williamsburg City Council. At 22 years old, he is also the youngest member of the council.

Zhang hopes to attend William and Mary's law school next year. For now, he holds office hours on the second Friday and the last Thursday of each month.

The mayor is the only City Council member who has his own municipal office, so Zhang knew he had get creative if he wanted to meet people in the community where they were.

On Jan. 13, Zhang sat in the Aromas on Prince George Street and greeted morning customers as they approached his table.

People asked him about a variety of topics from his family's health to what he could do about the brisk Virginia weather.

He sits at the same table where former City Councilman Bobby Braxton sat years ago, one immediately to the right as patrons enter. He also meets people at the Aromas on campus in the evening.

"I tried to spread it out, tried to make it a little more flexible," Zhang said. "Not everyone can make the morning or the evening, so I touched both."

The idea of having office hours is one he got from Braxton.

"It started around 2005 or 2006, when I was trying to get on the council," Braxton said."I would do it from maybe 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m."

As the months wore on, residents responded to the arrangement.

"People really liked it, actually," said Braxton, adding that consistency was key. "They knew where to find me. They didn't have to go to somebody's house, or head to some office. They knew where I was at if needed."

Zhang said Aromas is what he views as a place where residents pass through to start their day or relax after handling whatever duties the day held.

"You can see it, it's obviously a pretty popular place. I'll come here and meet people for coffee," he said. "They might just tell me how their day is going, or they might come concerned about a city issue. You never know."

Zhang said the Aromas has been accommodating his office hours goal.

"They are completely fine with it," he said of the staff. "I've never had any issues from them."

"Aromas has always reminded me of a classic Italian coffee house," Braxton said. "People like being in there."

Zhang said he received some encouragement from a fellow William and Mary alumnus who helped him adjust to being an elected official.

Scott Foster, the city's vice mayor, joined council just after his graduation in 2010.

"He's truly the first student I knew of that really got himself involved in local government," Zhang said. "He quickly became a quality role model for me."

"I've done my best to answer any questions Benny has asked me," Foster said. "I shared my experience with him and offered advice on what I could have done better while in school and on council."

Foster said Zhang could have a tough road ahead of him juggling City Council with law school responsibilities because finding time to devote to all of the different obligations is hard.

"Any time you spend on council work, most of which happens outside of regular meetings, is time you can't spend studying," he said. "You have to be diligent to make up that time because it necessary to do well."

On Jan. 26, Zhang sat in the Aromas inside the Swem Library amid students studying, conversing with each other.

Zhang posts where he'll be holding office hours on his Facebook page so constituents know which Aromas he'll be visiting, either the Prince George Street or W&M campus location.

On a recent morning at the campus location, a couple of students were happy to see him come on campus and asked how he was doing.

"It just made sense," he said. "Students are a part of this community too, so I thought I could hit both sides."

He said the number of people that come to office hours ebbs and flows, but he values that he's established a routine others can plan around should they see fit.

"That's the nature of local government," he said. "I like that people know they can come see me at a given time. It's why I'm here."

Zhang said he has gradually become more comfortable as the months have worn on. There are aspects to the job he did not expect, and those are the ones he hopes the general public understands. Handling issues within any local government is no quick task.

"There are just so many moving parts," he said. "There are many times where people want you to handle something the day they bring it up, then you have to explain just how long of a process some things can be."

As hectic as keeping the office hours could be once he reenters the classroom, Zhang is adamant that he'll try his hardest to do so.

"Come on, I can spare four hours out of the week," he said. "People should be able to come speak with me and know where I am. That's what local government is about."

"I'm glad he's doing it," said Braxton. "I hope it continues. Benny is a good guy, it's a good way to get and really meet people in the community."

