Local art festival celebrates eight years

The 2nd Sundays Art and Music Festival unleashes unbridled creativity on the streets of Colonial Williamsburg ten months out of the year, and June’s iteration marked its eighth anniversary. Crowds flocked to see returning vendors, newcomers and an array of music artists celebrating their art.

Shirley Vermillion created the festival after moving to Williamsburg from Seattle, which is steeped in art events.

“I just always wanted to share that with more people,” said Vermillion, also a dental hygienist. “I love musicians. I love artists.”

The inaugural 2nd Sunday filled one block of Prince George Street with a few vendors and one musician. Now, it spans several blocks of Prince George and North Boundary streets.

“There’s something about being surrounded by creativity that just feels good to people,” Vermillion said.

She estimated a range of 1,500 to 4,000 people attend each iteration, depending on factors like the weather. Sunday’s 90 degree-plus temperatures might have put off some, but the streets were still filled with people and dogs.

Seth Birkenmeyer Joy Williams has sold girls' clothing items at 2nd Sundays for five years. Joy Williams has sold girls' clothing items at 2nd Sundays for five years. (Seth Birkenmeyer) (Seth Birkenmeyer)

“I love the mix of people,” she said, pleased that 2nd Sundays attract a more diverse crowd than many other events in Williamsburg

Vermillion said she hopes to continue expanding the festival, potentially adding more street performers and food options in the future.

The festival runs every second Sunday of March through December from 11 a.m.-5 p.m on North Boundary and Prince George streets. The next event is July 9.