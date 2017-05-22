Look inside JCC's new mobile public safety command center

James City County’s new mobile public safety command vehicle made its special event debut at the LPGA Kingsmill Championship, which concluded Sunday evening.

The vehicle is 38 feet long, 8 feet wide and 12 feet tall, and will be shared by the county fire and police departments.

“It enables us to react in a coordinated manor to anything that comes up,” said county fire Battalion Chief Al Catlett.

The unit, which will be housed at county fire department Station 4, was refurbished and converted to a public safety model in Wisconsin.

The price tag was $150,000, and Catlett said a 2017 model would have exceeded $400,000.

The vehicle was acquired in April and will be used mostly for special events. The annual Kingsmill tourney is by far the biggest special event of the year for the county, although the mobile unit was dispatched for the first time Wednesday to a suspected homicide on Ferrell Drive in the Brookside Haven subdivision.