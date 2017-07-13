Abram Frink Community Center gym temporarily closed for maintenance

The basketball courts at the Abram Frink Jr. Community Center gym are undergoing maintenance and will remain closed.

Additional work including painting is needed on the gym floor as well as an extended drying time following the painting, according to a news release from the county.

The gym and basketball courts are scheduled to reopen by July 28. During the closure, guests can use their passes at the James City County Recreation Center, according to the county.

All other areas of the Frink Center, located at 8901 Pocahontas Trail, will remain open.